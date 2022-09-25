Alexander Bublik - Lorenzo Sonego
A. Bublik vs L. Sonego | Metz
Men's Singles | Final | 25.09.2022 | Court Patrice Dominguez
Not started
A. Bublik (7)
L. Sonego
from 14:30
Players Overview
AlexanderBublik
Kazakhstan
- ATP ranking44
- ATP points985
- Age25
- Height1.98m
- Weight-
LorenzoSonego
Italy
- ATP ranking65
- ATP points755
- Age27
- Height1.91m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
3 matches
3
Wins
Recent matches
A. Bublik
L. Sonego
