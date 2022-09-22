Daniil Medvedev - Stan Wawrinka
D. Medvedev vs S. Wawrinka | Metz
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 22.09.2022 | Court Patrice Dominguez
Completed
D. Medvedev (1)
4
79
3
S. Wawrinka
6
67
6
Players Overview
DaniilMedvedev
Russia
- ATP ranking4
- ATP points5065
- Age26
- Height1.98m
- Weight-
StanWawrinka
Switzerland
- ATP ranking284
- ATP points175
- Age37
- Height1.83m
- Weight81kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
2
Wins
3 matches
1
Wins
Recent matches
D. Medvedev
S. Wawrinka
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6740
|2
|5850
|3
|5810
|4
|5065
|5
|5040