Daniil Medvedev - Stan Wawrinka

D. Medvedev vs S. Wawrinka | Metz
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 22.09.2022 | Court Patrice Dominguez
Completed
D. Medvedev (1)
D. Medvedev (1)
4
79
3
S. Wawrinka
S. Wawrinka
6
67
6
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Daniil-Medvedev-headshot
DaniilMedvedev
Russia
Russia
  • ATP ranking4
  • ATP points5065
  • Age26
  • Height1.98m
  • Weight-
Stan-Wawrinka-headshot
StanWawrinka
Switzerland
Switzerland
  • ATP ranking284
  • ATP points175
  • Age37
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight81kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Daniil-Medvedev-headshot
DaniilMedvedev
Russia
Russia
Stan-Wawrinka-headshot
StanWawrinka
Switzerland
Switzerland
2

Wins

3 matches

1

Wins

Recent matches

D. Medvedev

S. Wawrinka

Related matches

Men's Singles / Round 2

H. Rune (4)
H. Rune (4)
6
4
B. Bonzi
B. Bonzi
4
1
A
D. Thiem
D. Thiem
3
4
H. Hurkacz (2)
H. Hurkacz (2)
6
6
L. Sonego
L. Sonego
77
6
G. Simon
G. Simon
62
4
N. Basilashvili (5)
N. Basilashvili (5)
611
3
A. Rinderknech
A. Rinderknech
713
6
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6740
2
C. Ruud
5850
3
R. Nadal
5810
4
D. Medvedev
5065
5
A. Zverev
5040

LIVE MATCH: Daniil Medvedev vs Stan Wawrinka

ATP Metz - 22 September 2022

Follow the ATP Metz Tennis match between Daniil Medvedev and Stan Wawrinka live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 22 September 2022.

Find up to date ATP Metz results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.