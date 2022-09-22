Holger Rune - Benjamin Bonzi
H. Rune vs B. Bonzi | Metz
Men's Singles | Round 2 | 22.09.2022 | Court Patrice Dominguez
Completed
H. Rune (4)
6
4
B. Bonzi
4
1
A
Players Overview
HolgerRune
Denmark
- ATP ranking31
- ATP points1348
- Age19
- Height-
- Weight-
BenjaminBonzi
France
- ATP ranking61
- ATP points771
- Age26
- Height1.83m
- Weight75kg
Statistics
H. Rune
B. Bonzi
