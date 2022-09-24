Lorenzo Sonego - Hubert Hurkacz
L. Sonego vs H. Hurkacz | Metz
Men's Singles | Semifinal | 24.09.2022 | Court Patrice Dominguez
Completed
L. Sonego
77
6
H. Hurkacz (2)
65
4
Players Overview
LorenzoSonego
Italy
- ATP ranking65
- ATP points755
- Age27
- Height1.91m
- Weight-
HubertHurkacz
Poland
- ATP ranking10
- ATP points3355
- Age25
- Height1.96m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
2
Wins
3 matches
1
Wins
Recent matches
L. Sonego
H. Hurkacz
