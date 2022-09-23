Lorenzo Sonego - Sebastian Korda
L. Sonego vs S. Korda | Metz
Men's Singles | Quarter-final | 23.09.2022 | Court Patrice Dominguez
Completed
L. Sonego
6
6
S. Korda
4
4
Players Overview
LorenzoSonego
Italy
- ATP ranking65
- ATP points755
- Age27
- Height1.91m
- Weight-
SebastianKorda
United States
- ATP ranking49
- ATP points940
- Age22
- Height1.96m
- Weight77kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
2
Wins
3 matches
1
Wins
Recent matches
L. Sonego
S. Korda
