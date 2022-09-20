Mikael Ymer - Adrian Mannarino

M. Ymer vs A. Mannarino | Metz
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 20.09.2022 | Arènes de Metz
Not started
M. Ymer
M. Ymer
A. Mannarino (8)
A. Mannarino (8)
from 23:00
Players Overview

Mikael-Ymer-headshot
MikaelYmer
Sweden
Sweden
  • ATP ranking100
  • ATP points540
  • Age24
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight75kg
Adrian-Mannarino-headshot
AdrianMannarino
France
France
  • ATP ranking47
  • ATP points956
  • Age34
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight70kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Mikael-Ymer-headshot
MikaelYmer
Sweden
Sweden
Adrian-Mannarino-headshot
AdrianMannarino
France
France
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

M. Ymer

A. Mannarino

Table

PlayersPts
1
C. Alcaraz
6740
2
C. Ruud
5850
3
R. Nadal
5810
4
D. Medvedev
5065
5
A. Zverev
5040

LIVE MATCH: Mikael Ymer vs Adrian Mannarino

ATP Metz - 20 September 2022

Follow the ATP Metz Tennis match between Mikael Ymer and Adrian Mannarino live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 20 September 2022.

