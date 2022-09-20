Mikael Ymer - Adrian Mannarino
M. Ymer vs A. Mannarino | Metz
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 20.09.2022 | Arènes de Metz
Not started
M. Ymer
A. Mannarino (8)
from 23:00
Players Overview
MikaelYmer
Sweden
- ATP ranking100
- ATP points540
- Age24
- Height1.83m
- Weight75kg
AdrianMannarino
France
- ATP ranking47
- ATP points956
- Age34
- Height1.8m
- Weight70kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
M. Ymer
A. Mannarino
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6740
|2
|5850
|3
|5810
|4
|5065
|5
|5040