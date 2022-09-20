Richard Gasquet - Dominic Thiem
R. Gasquet vs D. Thiem | Metz
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 20.09.2022 | Arènes de Metz
Not started
R. Gasquet
D. Thiem
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
RichardGasquet
France
- ATP ranking85
- ATP points630
- Age36
- Height1.85m
- Weight75kg
DominicThiem
Austria
- ATP ranking182
- ATP points296
- Age29
- Height1.85m
- Weight79kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
2
Wins
3 matches
1
Wins
Recent matches
R. Gasquet
D. Thiem
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6740
|2
|5850
|3
|5810
|4
|5065
|5
|5040