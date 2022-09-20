Ugo Humbert - Benjamin Bonzi

U. Humbert vs B. Bonzi | Metz
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 20.09.2022 | Arènes de Metz
Not started
U. Humbert
U. Humbert
B. Bonzi
B. Bonzi
from 23:00
Players Overview

Ugo Humbert
France
France
France
  • ATP ranking110
  • ATP points480
  • Age24
  • Height1.88m
  • Weight-
Benjamin Bonzi
BenjaminBonzi
France
France
  • ATP ranking61
  • ATP points771
  • Age26
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight75kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Ugo Humbert
UgoHumbert
France
France
Benjamin Bonzi
BenjaminBonzi
France
France
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

U. Humbert

B. Bonzi

