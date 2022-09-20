Ugo Humbert - Benjamin Bonzi
U. Humbert vs B. Bonzi | Metz
Men's Singles | Round 1 | 20.09.2022 | Arènes de Metz
Not started
U. Humbert
B. Bonzi
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
UgoHumbert
France
- ATP ranking110
- ATP points480
- Age24
- Height1.88m
- Weight-
BenjaminBonzi
France
- ATP ranking61
- ATP points771
- Age26
- Height1.83m
- Weight75kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
U. Humbert
B. Bonzi
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|6740
|2
|5850
|3
|5810
|4
|5065
|5
|5040