Tennis

ATP Miami 2021 tennis video - Daniil Medvedev laughs about his moustache - 'I thought why not?'

Daniil Medvedev discussed his new look - a majestic moustache - after beating Yen-Hsun Lu in straight sets at the Miami Open on Friday. "To be honest I don't shave a lot - I like to keep the beard. And then sometimes, I mean I shave usually before the tournament. So I think this one was, probably one month I would say. My beard doesn't really grow very fast."

00:01:27, 34 minutes ago