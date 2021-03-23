Alexander Zverev says he feels hungrier and motivated than ever to win his first Grand Slam title after coming agonisingly close last year.

The 23-year-old led by two sets to love in the 2020 US Open final before losing to Dominic Thiem.

Zverev led 5-3 in the final set and was two points from winning the match, but Thiem eventually won in a tie-break to secure his maiden Grand Slam.

"That loss made me in a way even hungrier," said Zverev ahead of this week's Miami Open.

"I was two points away from winning my first Grand Slam title at the US Open, but I didn't at the end of the day. You have to look at those things as well.

"In a way, this year I feel like I'm more motivated than ever to do well. I'm trying to improve every single aspect of the game to give myself the best chance that I can have. I feel like I'm building towards that."

The big-serving Zverev, who is ranked seventh in the world, said he was not too picky about which Grand Slam title he would like to win first.

"I would like to win them all," he said with a smile before adding that he is most comfortable on hard courts and clay.

Alexander Zverev won the 2021 Acapulco Tournament Image credit: Getty Images

But he said he was determined not to get too far ahead of himself.

"I'm looking forward to the next weeks. I'm not trying to think of the Grand Slams right now because the Grand Slams are ... still a little bit far away," he said.

"We have four Masters 1000s events before that. I have other big events before that, as well. I'm trying to focus on that, trying to compete in those events, trying to do the (best) job that I can."

