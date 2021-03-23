Andy Murray has been handed a tough draw at the Miami Open while world No 1 Ashleigh Barty could face Victoria Azarenka in the last 16.

Two-time Miami champion Murray is competing at the tournament as a wildcard after slipping down the rankings following hip surgery.

He will open against South Africa’s Lloyd Harris, who reached the final in Dubai last week, beating Denis Shapovalov, Kei Nishikori, Filip Krajinovic and Dominic Thiem before losing to Aslan Karatsev. The winner will face seventh seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the second round.

Former British No 1 Greg Rusedski thinks there is a chance for Murray, who has won only once on the ATP Tour this year, to have a good run in Miami.

"Andy is the most competitive guy you'll ever see in your life,” he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

You don't win three majors and get to number one and everything he's accomplished without that massive belief and massive drive.

"Miami's one of his favourite places to play…For me, the question mark is always his movement to his forehand side.

"You can never discount great champions and it would be great to see him playing well again. You shoot for the stars and maybe you get to the moon."

The top 32-ranked players receive a bye into the second round and four of the top six-ranked players in the world - Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Dominic Thiem – are not playing in Miami.

Daniil Medvedev is the top seed and will face either Sam Querrey or Yen-Hsun Lu in his first match.

British No 1 Dan Evans also gets a bye and will meet either Frances Tiafoe or Stefano Travaglia in round two, while Cameron Norrie takes on Yoshihito Nishioka in his opening match.

Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas is in the same half of the draw as Andrey Rublev, Diego Schwartzman, Denis Shapovalov and Karatsev.

On the women’s side, Naomi Osaka makes her return to action after winning the Australian Open last month and world No 1 Barty plays her first tournament outside of Australia since February 2020.

Barty could face 25th seed Alison Riske in the third round before meeting three-time Miami Open champion Azarenka in the last 16. Simona Halep and Elina Svitolina are in the same half of the draw as Barty, with world No 2 Osaka on the other side.

Osaka, who has not enjoyed much success in Miami, could be set to meet Yulia Putintseva in the third round. The Kazakh holds a 3-1 record against the four-time major champion.

Garbine Muguruza has won more matches than anyone on tour this season (18-4) and her path will be worth following.

She could face 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu in the last 16, followed by Jennifer Brady or Sofia Kenin in the quarter-finals and then Osaka in the semi-finals.

