Andy Murray has been given a wildcard for the Miami Open later this month.

The three-time Grand Slam champion last played the Masters 1000 event in 2016 after winning it in 2009 and 2013.

He has been working his way back to fitness following hip surgery and is currently ranked at No 116 in the world, with just one ATP Tour win to his name this year.

"It's a city I love, and I've spent a lot of time here over the last 15 years, I feel comfortable," Murray told People magazine about returning to Miami.

"But over the next few months, I want to play matches - especially against the top players - work on my game and climb the rankings. I want to get back playing a sport I love.

"The last few years has been really hard. After the operation, there were no guarantees I would play again, but I've been working very hard on my conditioning and over the last few months I've felt the best I have for years. I'll need to be mindful of my schedule moving forward but I'm excited to be back competing — with a metal hip."

Murray has had a stop-start year after he was unable to fly to the Australian Open after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Miami Open, which will feature 74 of the top 77 ranked men, is scheduled to run from March 22 to April 4.

"It is exciting to see Andy back in Miami," Miami Open tournament director and former player James Blake said in a news release.

"As someone who has had to battle back from injury during his career, I understand and respect all the hard work Andy has put in to get back on tour."

Additional reporting by Reuters

