Former world number one Andy Murray has suffered another injury setback after withdrawing from the Miami Open with a left groin injury.

the ATP said on Tuesday that Murray would be missing with a left groin injury.

Murray missed the Australian Open earlier this year after contracting Covid, leaving him unable to travel to Melbourne, but did play in last year's US Open and delayed French Open. He was knocked out in the second and first rounds respectively.

The latest setback, of which the severity is not known, will now raise questions as to Murray's plans before the tour returns to grass.

There has yet to be any indication as to his clay court plans.

