Tennis

ATP Miami 2021 tennis highlights - Britain's Cameron Norrie shocks Grigor Dimitrov in big upset

Unseeded Cameron Norrie stunned the ninth seed Grigor Dimitrov in the second round of the Miami Open as he secured a 7-5, 7-5 win on Friday. The British player produced a quite brilliant performance to upset the Bulgarian, who enjoyed another fine run at the Australian Open earlier in the year but faltered here.

00:00:53, 2 hours ago