Tennis

ATP Miami 2021 tennis highlights - Emil Ruusuvuori stuns third seed Alexander Zverev in huge upset

World number 83 Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland served the biggest surprise so far in the Miami Open as he came back from one set down to defeat third seed Alexander Zverev 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 on Friday. Zverev, who was coming off a run to the title last week in Acapulco, double-faulted three times on break point.

00:01:11, 2 hours ago