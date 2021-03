Tennis

ATP Miami 2021 tennis video highlights - Top seed Daniil Medvedev beats Alexei Popyrin in thriller

Top seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia needed two hours and 39 minutes to defeat Australia's Alexei Popyrin 7-6(3) 6-7(7) 6-4 to reach the fourth round of the Miami Open on Sunday. Medvedev, who reached the Australian Open final earlier in the year, will face either Dusan Lajovic or Frances Tiafoe for a place in the quarter-finals.

00:01:09, 19 minutes ago