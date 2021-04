Tennis

ATP Miami 2021 video highlights - Roberto Bautista Agut shocks Daniil Medvedev to reach semi-finals

Daniil Medvedev was knocked out of Miami Open by Roberto Bautista Agut in straight sets, while Jannik Sinner overcame Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in a highly entertaining battle earlier in the day. Bautista Agut will play Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals. Medvedev's exit means there will be a first-time ATP Masters 1000 champion crowned in Miami.

00:01:04, 33 minutes ago