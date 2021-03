Tennis

ATP Miami tennis highlights: Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Lorenzo Sonego to reach quarter-finals

Stefanos Tsitsipas is happy with the state of his game heading into the quarter finals. Tsitsipas battled past Lorenzo Sonego to book his place in the Miami Open last eight. “I’m playing well, feeling well, and enjoying these moments on the court. I’m thrilled to be playing the way I’m playing. I’m having a great impact with my game so far this week."

00:01:08, an hour ago