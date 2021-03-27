The new world number two in men's tennis has a new look to go with his ranking, but Russian Daniil Medvedev is unsure of how long he will keep the moustache he's sporting at the Miami Open.

He arrived in Florida with his new moustache for the ATP Masters 1000 event, having been made top seed after No.1 Djokovic pulled out to spend more time with his family.

"Last year in the beginning of the year I was doing a photo shoot and they were shaving me for the photo shoot, and they just left the moustache for a few minutes," Medvedev told reporters after Friday's win over Taiwan's Yen-Hsun Lu.

"I was, like, 'it's not too bad'. It was a little bit different because they had special shavers and stuff. So I think it was looking better. Since that time I always thought, 'okay, one day I'm just going to do it for fun for one tournament or something like this'.

So probably after Miami I'm going to shave them off, but for this tournament it's going to be like this and let's see what people say.

After going down in straight sets to Djokovic at the Australian Open, Medvedev suffered a shock loss at Rotterdam before winning his 10th Tour title in Marseille.

Medvedev is 15-2 for the season and only fellow Russian Andrey Rublev, who is also at a career-best ranking of eighth, has more wins in 2021.

"I think it's great for both of us that we are doing so good. Russian tennis is definitely on the rise right now, and I like it," Medvedev said.

"We want people to talk more about tennis in Russia. That's what's happening right now. We want TV to show more tennis in Russia. That's one of the goals."

