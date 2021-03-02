Roger Federer will not compete at this month's Miami Open as the Swiss maestro continues to work his way back to fitness after two knee operations in the past 12 months.

Federer will miss out on defending his Miami Open title at the March 22-April 4 Masters 1000 event, although Australian Open champions Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka are expected to take part along with Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner Federer will make his long-awaited return to the court at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha next week and the 39-year-old may play an event in Dubai after that his agent, Tony Godsick, confirmed to the Miami Herald.

But after those events, Federer will take a training break, with Miami Open writing in a tweet: "You will be missed this year, Roger. We’ll see you in 2022!"

He last played in the 2020 Australian Open, where he fell to Djokovic in the semi-finals.

Reporting from Reuters

Federer 'the most mesmerising' player ever - Henman

Federer is the 'most mesmerising' player tennis has ever had, according to his friend and Eurosport expert Tim Henman.

All eyes will be on the 39-year-old as he plays his first competitive match in over a year at the Khalifa International Tennis Complex next week.

This could be Federer’s final year on tour, and it will be fascinating to see how he looks and how he plays after so long away from the scene.

Eurosport expert Henman, speaking to Forbes, has said his friend remains the 'most mesmerising player' tennis has seen and fans must enjoy him being around.

"His old level is so high, he's not going to come back just to be making up the numbers," Henman told Forbes.

"He wants to be back competing to win the biggest and best tournaments. And that's not going to get any easier as you get close to your fortieth birthday. But he's working incredibly hard, I'm sure.

FOR ME, HE'S THE MOST MESMERISING PLAYER WE HAVE PROBABLY EVER HAD IN OUR SPORT.

"Tennis is blessed with some huge icons of the sport and of sport: Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, Serena Williams, they are as big stars as you can get.

"So we're fortunate, but they're not going to be around forever. So it's important that we do enjoy them while they're still competing."

