British number two Cameron Norrie is out of the Miami Open, but Australian Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev fought off leg cramps to reach the last-16.

Norrie was beaten by Taylor Fritz, who saw off the world number 56 with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 victory.

A set and 5-2 up, Medvedev looked to be in control of his match with Alexei Popyrin, before the Australian fought back to take the second set on a tie break to force a decider.

But Russia’s world number two was beginning to feel the Florida heat, and required regular massages and electrolyte drinks to battle through cramp, before seeing out a 7-6, 6-7, 6-4 win - a result he is proud of given the circumstances.

Daniil Medvedev needed massages to fight off cramp during his Miami Open win Image credit: Getty Images

“It’s probably one of the sweetest victories in my career, because I was cramping like hell in the third set,” Medvedev said in his on-court interview.

It’s one thing when you’re cramping when you’re [ahead], but I started cramping before. It was tough to think about the win in these conditions.

“At the same time, I should have won in two sets and we would not be talking about cramping. But anyway, we have the result on the board and I’m happy that I managed to go through all the difficulties of this definitely crazy match.”

John Isner booked his place in the last-16 with a 7-6, 7-6 win over Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, where he is joined by fellow American Frances Tiafoe, who came from a set down for the third match in a row to get past Serbian 16th seed Dusan Lajovic 1-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Finn Emil Ruusuvuori followed up his shock win over Alexander Zverev with another victory over Nordic rival Michael Ymer, while Roberto Bautista Agut, Jannik Sinner and Alexander Bublik also progressed.

