Daniil Medvedev has been knocked out of the Miami Open by Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 6-2 in one hour and 33 minutes.

"I want to give Daniil all the credit, I know he is one of the best players in the world," Bautista Agut said on-court afterwards.

"He’s been winning a lot of matches, he’s No. 2 in the world, so I’m very happy and proud about how I played today. I think I showed a great level on the court."

ATP Miami Tsitsipas and Medvedev power into quarter finals in Miami YESTERDAY AT 07:37

It was neck-to-neck under the lights in Florida as a baseline battle ensued on Wednesday night.

That was until Bautista Agut, who held a 2-0 head-to-head lead over the Russian going into the quarter-final clash, secured a vital break point at 4-4 thanks to a Medvedev unforced error to move within a game of the opening set. The seventh seed duly capitalised on what was his second break point of the contest.

The world number two, growing in frustration, squandered his one break opportunity at 5-4 down before Bautista Agut seized on his second set point.

Bautista Agut continued to press on the accelerator in the second and he never looked back. He served out the victory to love to become the oldest player left in the competition aged 32.

Bublik convinced Sinner 'not human'

Alexander Bublik tried everything to unsettle Sinner but, with the Italian teenager keeping his composure to win 7-6(5) 6-4, the Kazakh was left convinced he had been beaten by a robot.

Bublik used underarm serves, drop shots and a sneak-attack serve return against Sinner during the quarter-final of the ATP Masters 1000 event, but fell to his second straight defeat to the 19-year-old following a loss in Dubai in mid-March.

"You are not a human," Bublik told Sinner at the net after the Italian had wrapped up the match. "You are 15-years-old and you play like this. Good job."

2019 Next Gen ATP Finals winner Sinner has made rapid progress over the last two years, reaching his maiden Grand Slam quarter-final at last year's French Open, and he now sits at a career-high 31st in the world.

‘Extraordinary! How on earth?’ – Sinner shows off amazing defensive skills

In February, he became the youngest player since Novak Djokovic in 2006 to win two ATP titles by claiming the Great Ocean Road Open after his Sofia Open title at the end of 2020.

"He's not (human). That's a fact," world No.44 Bublik later told reporters. "For me it's very surprising that the guy at his age has this mental toughness that many, many other players don't have.

I called him a robot couple of times during the match, but I do it in a very sincere way because he's really, really a great player.

Sinner had to be focused against Bublik, who has already reached two finals this season.

Rallying from a break down in each set, the Italian was not only on the receiving end of a sneak-attack return and the underarm serves, but also watched on helplessly as Bublik hit a 105mph forehand return against his serve.

The Kazakh was also impressed with the shot and asked the chair umpire for the speed of his rocket return, adding that it was "the best forehand I've ever hit in my life".

Additional reporting from Reuters.

ATP Miami Medvedev: Crazy match one of the sweetest wins of my career 29/03/2021 AT 11:19