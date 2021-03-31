Stefanos Tsitsipas battled past Lorenzo Sonego to book his place in the Miami Open quarter finals.

The Greek made a rapid start and, even though he was forced to dig deep in the second set, he secured a 6-2 7-6 (2) success.

Tsitsipas will face Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter finals and is happy with his form heading into that last-eight clash.

“I’m playing well, feeling well, and enjoying these moments on the court,” Tsitsipas said. “I’m thrilled to be playing the way I’m playing. I’m having a great impact with my game so far this week, so it’s important for me to capitalise on that.”

Number one seed Daniil Medvedev proved too strong for Frances Tiafoe, running out a 6-4 6-3 winner.

The world number two has a perfect record against Tiafoe and the American never looked like breaking that streak as Medvedev hit 24 winners in the match.

Medvedev will face Roberto Bautista Agut who beat John Isner in three sets, and he is expecting a tough contest.

"Roberto is a helluva player,” he said. “I feel like sometimes, when I have practised with him and played against him, that his ranking should be higher.”

Sebastian Korda booked his place in an ATP Masters 1000 event for the first time with a 6-3 4-6 7-5 win over Diego Schwartzman.

The 20-year-old is the last American remaining in the event and will face Andrey Rublev in the quarter finals following the Russian’s 6-4 6-4 win over Marin Cilic.

Jannik Sinner and Alexander Bublik make up the final eight after wins over Emil Ruusuvuori and Taylor Fritz respectively.

