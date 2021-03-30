Stefanos Tsitsipas needed three sets to defeat former world number four Kei Nishikori 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 on Monday night.

The Greek player got off to a rapid start with a 3-0 lead before going on to wrap up the opening set after losing only four points on his own serve.

Nishikori fought back in the second, taking a 3-0 lead before holding his nerve to see out a tense leveller.

But Tsitsipas broke the Nishikori serve in a 10 minute opening service game in the third and momentum swung the 22-year-old's way. He sealed the tie in one hour and 56 minutes.

Russian fourth seed Andrey Rublev has set up an exciting clash against former world number three Marin Cilic in the Round of 16 after he eased past Marton Fucsovics 6-2, 6-1 while the Croat swept away highly-promising Italian Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 6-4.

It was a day of mixed fortunes for the Canadian representatives. Denis Shapovalov lost 6-4, 7-6(6) to Hubert Hurkacz on the same day compatriot Milos Raonic defeated Ugo Humbert 6-4, 7-5.

Diego Schwartzman comfortably saw off Adrian Mannarino 6-1, 6-4 in one hour and 17 minutes and Australian Open semi-finalist Aslan Karatsev fell 6-3, 6-0 to world number 87 Sebastian Korda in 69 minutes.

