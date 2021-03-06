Novak Djokovic has confirmed he is set to make his return from injury at the Miami Open later this month.

The world No 1 has not played since winning the Australian Open in February as he has been recovering from a muscle tear suffered in the third round of the tournament.

Tennis Nadal: I can't remember ever playing without pain 19 HOURS AGO

From Miami, where he has won six titles, Djokovic will head to Monaco for the clay-court Monte-Carlo Masters, running from April 11-18, before returning home to Belgrade for the ATP 250 Serbia Open.

The ATP Tour is returning to Belgrade for the first time since 2012, and the Serbia Open will be held at Djokovic's tennis centre from April 19-25.

'Age is just a number!' - Djokovic on his future as he celebrates Australian Open trumph

After the Serbia Open, there are two clay Masters events in Madrid (May 5-9) and Rome (May 9-16) before the French Open starts on May 23.

Djokovic won a record-extending ninth Australian Open title last month and his 18th Grand Slam title, moving him two behind Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the all-time standings.

He will surpass Federer's all-time record for most weeks as ATP world No 1 on Monday, holding the top spot for the 311th week.

Federer is set to return to action next week in Doha but will not play in Miami, while Nadal's return to action is not yet known after he withdrew from the Rotterdam Open this week with a back injury.

'I'm not going to hand it over' - Djokovic's AO win through his eyes

Additional reporting by Reuters

Tennis 'Good decision' or 'ludicrous'? - What do latest ATP ranking changes mean? 03/03/2021 AT 15:44