Makeshift duo Dan Evans and Neal Skupski shocked fourth seeds Ivan Dodig and Filip Polasek 7-6(4), 1-6, 10-8 to secure their place in the Miami Open final.

The unseeded British pair were very impressive against the reigning Australian Open champions and won the opener in a tie-break.

Dodig enjoyed a brilliant second set, playing exquisitely at the net as he and Polasek took it 6-1.

But Evans and Skupski roared back in the 10-point tie-break, taking a swift 3-0 lead, and served brilliantly to wrap up the win - despite Evans receiving a time violation on match point.

It is Evans' first-ever ATP doubles final. Skupski, meanwhile, is continuing the success he enjoyed last week in Acapulco when he won the title alongside brother Ken.

There could have been another Brit in the final as well - but former Australian Open champions Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram lost to second seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic 6-3, 7-6(5).

