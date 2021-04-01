Stefanos Tsitsipas crashed out of the Miami Open at the quarter-final stage as Hubert Hurkacz came from behind to win 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Tsitsipas seemed to be coasting, leading 6-2, 2-0, and with game point, but the 22-year-old crumbled and he proceeded to allow a rapidly improving Hurkacz back into it.

That included a break of serve - where Tsitsipas had been 40-0 up on his own racquet.

And the second seed was broken in exactly the same way in the final set, gifting the Pole the lead.

Tsitsipas had got himself into further trouble just before the final set, receiving a time violation after taking too long to change his shirt and sweatbands.

Father Apostolos, who is also his coach, seemed to be sarcastically applauding the umpire as he called the supervisor to court on Tsitsipas's request.

