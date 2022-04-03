Carlos Alcaraz dedicated his first ATP Masters 1000 title to his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero after he made a surprise appearance in his protege’s box during his victory over Casper Ruud.

The former world No. 1 has been the prime architect of the 18-year-old's meteoric rise to the brink of the top 10, but was absent for the Spaniard’s run to the final following the sudden death of his father.

There were emotional scenes as Alcaraz hugged Ferrero in the immediate aftermath of becoming the youngest winner of the Miami Open and he penned a heartfelt tribute to his coach’s father on a camera that read: 'Eduardo always with us.'

Speaking on court as he received the trophy, Alcaraz said: “Thank you to all my team and my family. I’m glad to have my father here to share this kind of moment too.

“Juan Carlos came yesterday.

It is a tough moment for him and I want to say thank you to him that he could come and be with me in an important moment in my career. It’s pretty amazing to share this with you.

He later added in an interview with Amazon Prime: “It’s so special (that he came to watch the final). He came here yesterday afternoon and I was surprised. I didn’t know (he was coming). It’s a great moment to share with him, it’s my best title and the best moment of my career.

“It is a privilege for me to win the Miami Open. There are no words right now, but I have to keep working. It’s a big tournament so it makes me more confident for the next tournament.

“I stayed strong mentally. In the first set he (Ruud) started well but I knew I would have chances to break his serve. At that moment I lifted my level and played better and better. I took my chances in the first set and the second set was close too.

“I now need to keep working and try to keep winning. My goal was to win a 500 (ATP) tournament. I did that, so then it was to win a Masters 1000, so hopefully it’s a Grand Slam next.”

Alcaraz also had some words of praise for Ruud, who came up short despite making a dominant start to what was his maiden Masters 1000 final too.

Ruud broke early and led 4-1 before Alcaraz found his feet to turn it around.

“Congrats to Casper for a great tournament," he said during the trophy ceremony. "You are playing unbelievable and congrats to your team. It’s pretty amazing what you are doing and I think you are going to achieve big things this year for sure.

“I also want to say that the most important thing is that you are nice guy!”

