Andy Murray could face world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in the second round of the Miami Open.

Murray, who is working with Ivan Lendl as his coach again, is a two-time champion at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament but is playing for the first time since 2016.

He will open against world No. 36 Federicio Delbonis, with the winner facing Medvedev, who lost the world No. 1 spot to Novak Djokovic after his early exit in Indian Wells last week.

Delbonis won his only previous meeting against Murray at Indian Wells in 2016. Murray is also 0-1 against Medvedev after losing against him in Brisbane in 2019.

Medvedev needs to make the semi-finals of the Miami Open to reclaim top spot from Djokovic ahead of the clay season. He could face defending champion Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals.

Another blockbuster second-round match could see Nick Kyrgios face Andrey Rublev.

Kyrgios made the quarter-finals of Indian Wells, losing in three sets to Rafael Nadal, while Rublev lost to eventual champion Taylor Fritz in the semi-finals. Kyrgios starts his tournament in Miami against world No. 61 Adrian Mannarino.

Cameron Norrie could face Jack Draper in an all-British second-round match.

British No. 1 Norrie has a bye in the first round while 20-year-old Draper, who has been in good form on the ATP Challenger Tour, faces Gilles Simon.

British No. 2 Dan Evans also has a first-round bye and plays the winner of a match between two qualifiers.

