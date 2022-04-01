Carlos Alcaraz progressed to the semi-finals of the Miami Open after a 6-7(5) 6-3 7-6(5) win over Miomir Kecmanovic in two hours and 26 minutes.

The 18-year-old, who also enjoyed a run at Indian Wells to the last four last month, dropped to his knees after overcoming the world No. 48.

Ad

ATP Miami Roddick compares 'animal' Alcaraz to Agassi after win over Tsitsipas YESTERDAY AT 15:32

"I think that I'm playing in Spain," Alcaraz said after the match on Hard Rock Stadium, where he twice come back from two points from defeat in the final set.

"It's unbelievable. The energy that they push to me, it was crazy. I think without them it would not be possible to get into the semi-finals today.

"The rest of the match I'm trying to hit the ball hard to push the opponent off the baseline.

"The drop shot is good for me. I have confidence with that shot. In the tough moments, you have to hit the best shots that you have."

Kecmanovic, who has been one of the standout young players on the ATP tour this season, raced into a three-game lead in the opening set.

Alcaraz pulled the break back in the seventh game, but it was the Serb who came out on top in the tie-break, recovering from 4-3 down to take it 7-5.

Alcaraz would not go down easily and he went on to win the opening three games of the second set. The Spaniard had to rescue a break point at 5-3 up before producing a sublime forehand winner to force a decider.

There was not a single break point in the third and Alcaraz only took the lead in the tie-break on match point. He finished off in style, producing a fierce passing shot winner to seal his place in the last four.

ATP Miami 'Really, really tough' - Alcaraz overcomes Tsitsipas in straight sets 30/03/2022 AT 07:56