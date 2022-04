Tennis

'He played perfect tennis' - Alex Corretja on Carlos Alcaraz's debut ATP 1000 win in MIami

Hear from Eurosport tennis expert Alex Corretja as he tries to give context to the journey that rising star Carlos Alcaraz went on during the Miami Open, that the Spaniard eventually went on to win, his first ATP 1000 victory. Corretja was full of praise for the way Alcaraz's game developed during the tournament.

00:02:52, an hour ago