Nick Kyrgios came through his "ridiculously tricky" ATP Miami opener against Adrian Mannarino, who he described as "a hell of a player".

The Australian overcame Mannarino in straight sets, 7-6(3), 6-3, in one hour and 32 minutes to set up a second-round clash with Andrey Rublev.

Ad

But it was a far from simple progression for Kyrgios, who found the Frenchman tough to play against. Thankfully for him, 12 aces ensured that he found a way through.

ATP Indian Wells Indian Wells takeaways: Nadal concerns, Swiatek class, Alcaraz shines 21/03/2022 AT 11:13

Kyrgios did not drop a set on the West Coast until a tightly contested three-set loss to Rafael Nadal.

The 26-year-old, who did not drop a set in his previous tournament at Indian Wells his three-set defeat to eventual runner-up Rafael Nadal, spoke very highly of his opponent after the match in Miami.

"That first-serve percentage was key tonight," Kyrgios said post-match. "If I miss my first serve, he's going to be on the front foot from the early jump, and I couldn't afford to do that tonight against such a tricky opponent.

"The conditions tonight just did not help me at all. I felt like I wasn't able to get him out of his comfort zone from the ground... I thought I returned extremely well.

"I grew up with him, I've seen him play. He's a hell of a player. Obviously, we all know what he's capable of, and I'm going into that match as a complete underdog.

"But I feel confident. If I'm serving well and playing well form the back I can beat anyone, and everyone knows that. I'm excited."

‘Do I tell him how to act?’ – Kyrgios drags actor Ben Stiller into row with fan

Kyrgios will no doubt find facing Rublev even more difficult in his second-round match with the Russian having already claimed two ATP Tour titles so far this season.

Thanasi Kokkinakis, who partnered Kyrgios to Australian Open doubles glory in January, also beat a Frenchman as he defeat Richard Gasquet in straight sets, 6-4 6-2, to seal his progression in the Sunshine State.

- - -

Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

ATP Indian Wells ‘Something negative will happen’ – Nadal calls for stricter rules after Kyrgios outburst 18/03/2022 AT 08:38