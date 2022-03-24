Nick Kyrgios came through his "ridiculously tricky" ATP Miami opener against Adrian Mannarino, who he described as "a hell of a player".
The Australian overcame Mannarino in straight sets, 7-6(3), 6-3, in one hour and 32 minutes to set up a second-round clash with Andrey Rublev.
But it was a far from simple progression for Kyrgios, who found the Frenchman tough to play against. Thankfully for him, 12 aces ensured that he found a way through.
Kyrgios did not drop a set on the West Coast until a tightly contested three-set loss to Rafael Nadal.
The 26-year-old, who did not drop a set in his previous tournament at Indian Wells his three-set defeat to eventual runner-up Rafael Nadal, spoke very highly of his opponent after the match in Miami.
"That first-serve percentage was key tonight," Kyrgios said post-match. "If I miss my first serve, he's going to be on the front foot from the early jump, and I couldn't afford to do that tonight against such a tricky opponent.
"The conditions tonight just did not help me at all. I felt like I wasn't able to get him out of his comfort zone from the ground... I thought I returned extremely well.
"I grew up with him, I've seen him play. He's a hell of a player. Obviously, we all know what he's capable of, and I'm going into that match as a complete underdog.
"But I feel confident. If I'm serving well and playing well form the back I can beat anyone, and everyone knows that. I'm excited."
Kyrgios will no doubt find facing Rublev even more difficult in his second-round match with the Russian having already claimed two ATP Tour titles so far this season.
Thanasi Kokkinakis, who partnered Kyrgios to Australian Open doubles glory in January, also beat a Frenchman as he defeat Richard Gasquet in straight sets, 6-4 6-2, to seal his progression in the Sunshine State.
