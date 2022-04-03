Toni Nadal says Carlos Alcaraz’s ‘evolution has been meteoric’ ahead the most important match of his career to date against Casper Ruud in the Miami Open final on Sunday.

Nadal - uncle of Rafa, was glowing in his praise for Alcaraz and is tipping the 18-year-old for a very bright future in the game.

“Today he will have the opportunity to begin to set up a list of winners that, I have no doubt, in a few years it will be enviable”, he said in his column for El País

"His evolution in these months has been meteoric. He has improved in all aspects of his game, both physically and technically. He does everything and he does everything well".

"In the event that he achieves victory he will become the first Spaniard to register his name in this prestigious tournament.”

Nadal spoke in more detail about Alcaraz’s individual qualities and highlighted the Spaniard’s physical and mental strengths.

“I have had the opportunity to see some of his matches in recent tournaments and I must say that his game has left me impressed," he added.

"He has become a complete player and very difficult to overwhelm. His high technical capacity is combined with an extraordinary physical condition. He has a fast and powerful game that is difficult to beat. He combines devastating blows with subtle drops and has the necessary self-confidence to dare to execute the most difficult blows in the most difficult moments.”

Alcaraz’s path to the final has been far from straightforward. Despite beating Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets on Saturday, both of those sets went to tie-breaks.

Meanwhile, the Spaniard recovered from an opening set defeat to Miomir Kecmanović following a tie-break, before emerging victorious in the following two sets to secure his place in the final.

"His career in this tournament has not been easy,” Nadal explained.

“Although in some meetings he has got rid of his rivals with authority, in others he has had to squeeze himself to the end.

“And in these we have been able to verify his high degree of maturity, his desire to fight and the mental strength he possesses to face really complicated situations."

