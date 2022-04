Tennis

'I just felt strange' - Daniil Medvedev on defeat to Hubert Hurkacz

Daniil Medvedev reacts after missing out on the world No. 1 ranking. Hubert Hurkacz, seeded eighth, moved two wins away from defending his Miami title by wearing down the top-seeded Medvedev 7-6(7) 6-3 in the men’s quarter-finals at the Miami Open on Thursday.

00:01:32, an hour ago