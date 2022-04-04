Carlos Alcaraz says he is already eyeing a Grand Slam title following his historic Miami Open victory.

The 18-year-old Spaniard overcame Caspar Ruud 7-5 6-4 to become the youngest player to win the event – an accolade previously held by Novak Djokovic.

Victory in Miami saw him claim his first Masters 1000 title, coming off the back of his first Masters 500 title win at the Rio Open in February.

Speaking afterwards, the talented youngster revealed he has set his sights on more prizes in the coming months and years.

“I am achieving very difficult things like winning here at Miami and previously at Rio, two incredible tournaments where great players are also competing.

“The fact that I won them it gave me extra motivation. At the start of the year, I said I wanted to finish among the top 15 and now I am the world number 11.

“I wanted to win an ATP 500 and I did it, then I wanted to win an ATP 1000 and I did it too.

“I am not afraid to say that I want to win a Grand Slam. I know it is going to be a difficult path because you are playing against the best players in the world during two weeks, but I am not afraid I will try to win a Grand Slam. "

Alcaraz’ produced his best performance in a major to date reaching the quarter final on the 2021 US Open.

The teenager made headlines at Flushing Meadows by beating world No. 3 Stafanos Tsitsipas in the third round before being forced to retire in his last eight clash against Felix Auger-Aliassime.

