Daniil Medvedev is into the third round of the Miami Open with a convincing 6-4 6-2 win over Andy Murray in a battle of two former world No.1s.

The 34-year-old dragged Medvedev into numerous gruelling rallies and continually forced the 26-year-old to come to the net.

But it was the Russian who would come out on top in one hour and 29 minutes, winning 86 per cent of his points on his first serve, with Murray unable to produce a single break point on Medvedev's serve.

The US Open 2021 winner will play either Pedro Martinez or Cristian Garin in the third round as he bids to win his fifth Masters title and his first in Florida.

With Ivan Lendl watching on in Murray's corner, the match got off to a fine start with both players engaging in a 26-shot rally which the 2009 and 2013 champion came out on top.

But it was not long before Medvedev got into a bit of a rhythm. The Russian reeled off four points in a row on Murray's second service game to move into a commanding 3-1 lead.

Murray was moving better than he has been in recent matches and he was able to rescue Medvedev's second break point of the match at 3-2 down in a very tight opening to the match, before both players quickly reeled off their remaining service games.

Medvedev's serving was excellent and he sealed the set at the first time of asking, slamming down a fierce unreturnable serve to finish off a 46-minute opener.

Murray continued to show grit and determination in the opening stages of the second set and produced a cross-court forehand towards the line at 1-1 which sparked the subdued crowd into life. The 34-year-old clenched his fist when he took a 2-1 lead.

But a double fault at 2-2 handed Medvedev two break points. Murray rescued both at the net with Medvedev producing two unforced errors.

Medvedev quickly earned another one with an unreturnable dropshot and sealed the break advantage with a backhand sliced volley which sent Murray tumbling.

The break proved a turning point as Murray was unable to maintain his intensity. Medvedev quickly won four points in a row on Murray's serve, finishing off with a perfectly weighted forehand dropshot, to move within a game of the next round.

Medvedev wasted no time in serving out for the match, converting his first of two match points as Murray's service return hit the net.

