Cameron Norrie faces an anxious wait to see if he has cracked the top 10 for the first time in his career following a straight sets defeat to Casper Ruud.

The British number one already knew that a deep run at the Miami Open could see him realise his long-term rankings target, but a 6-3 6-4 loss to the Norwegian means he is relying on the results of others to determine where he will sit heading into the clay swing.

Ad

Norrie is currently at a career high 12th in the world but is set to provisionally rise to 10th as it stands, with the only players left in the draw who could deny him comprising defending champion Hubert Hurkacz, Jannik Sinner and Indian Wells winner Taylor Fritz.

ATP Miami Norrie overcomes Gaston with eighth match point to progress to last-16 YESTERDAY AT 17:26

Ruud, who has now beaten Norrie in all three of their meetings on tour, will face Alexander Zverev or Thanasi Kokkinakis in the last eight.

Speaking to Amazon Prime following his victory, Ruud admitted he had been aware of a strapping on Norrie’s calf that hindered his opponent's movement. He said: It is a little bit challenging to stay focused. But it (injury) is part of the game. The most unfortunate part of the game is that you are struggling with something most months on the tour.

"A strap around the calf is maybe more than something small though. I hope it’s nothing serious and he won’t be struggling for too long.

"It sounds cruel but you have to try and use it to your advantage. It can get into your head and maybe you can get too defensive. I think I was able to do well, to move him well though. I saw from the first point that he was not as comfortable as he usually is because he is such a good fighter, runner and hustler."

Norrie had hoped to extend his run of reaching at least the quarter final in each of his last four events, but he lacked his usual dynamism as he fell an early break down.

The 26-year-old struggled with his calf but rallied hard to swat away two more break points at 4-1 to avoid what would have been a first-set humbling.

Ruud cast long looks towards his opponent between points as he tried to ascertain just how hampered Norrie was, but the Norwegian maintained focus on his own serve and unloaded a big forehand to see out the opener in style after 44 minutes.

Casper Rudd of Norway returns a shot to Cameron Norrie of Great Britain during the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium Image credit: Getty Images

The number six seed maintained his momentum in Set 2 as he broke with another ferocious forehand that left the Brit with a sinking feeling. Indeed, Norrie was clearly out of sorts and even smashed a racquet in frustration as he lay bare his discomfort with an out-of-character act of anger.

Ruud remained unfazed and played the more ruthless and efficient tennis with very few unforced errors. The world number eight secured the insurance break to love for a 5-2 lead but then wobbled serving it out as Norrie snared a slither of a lifeline when he broke at the third time of asking.

The Brit cranked up the pressure with a rapid hold but Ruud regained his composure to serve out the contest at the second attempt and surge into the last eight.

ATP Miami Norrie backs Draper for top 10 after edging Battle of the Brits 25/03/2022 AT 17:21