Nick Kyrgios has received fines totalling $35,000 (£26,640) from the ATP for four separate offences during his Miami Open defeat to Jannik Sinner.

The Australian picked up three $5,000 fines, one for audible obscenity and two for unsportsmanlike conduct, with a further $20,000 fine for verbal abuse.

Kyrgios, who picks up $94,575 in prize money for reaching the last 16, lost his cool with chair umpire Carlos Bernardes during the straight-sets loss to Sinner.

Initially the world No.102 was irritated by the volume of Bernardes’ walkie-talkie towards the end of the first set.

“Unbelievable!” he screamed as he sat down in his chair. “It's the fourth round at Miami - one of the biggest tournaments – and you guys can’t do your jobs. It’s embarrassing!”

He added: "He should be fired on the spot. Get a new set of referees, these guys don’t know how to do s***. It's a joke. Get rid of every single staff and start over. Everything. I will run the sport. I could do 100 times a better job. Marketing. Everything. You guys have no idea. None. You guys can’t even ref right."

In the first-set tie-break, Kyrgios smashed his racket, before profanity prompted Bernardes to issue him with a point penalty that saw him trail 6-3 - a double fault then gifted Sinner the first set.

“I didn’t say anything,” screamed Kyrgios before repeating: “What’s unsportsmanlike about it…?”

He then added: “I was talking to my friend… get me someone now!"

“Just play,” replied Bernardes trying to diffuse the situation, but Kyrgios then smashed another racket and was handed a game penalty.

Kyrgios had earlier been frustrated with the speed of the courts, one of many monologues during the match being: "It’s completely different. You think anyone is going tell the players that it’s completely different before the event starts or 'hey guys, just to let you know, centre court is completely different to the Grandstand for some odd reason'. May as well be grass and clay. What a joke."

Kyrgios doubled down after the match in a series of tweets. He said: “I am aiming all of this at an umpire who clearly ISNT GOOD ENOUGH to be doing these matches. Nothing but a slap on the wrist for him right? What a joke.”

Sinner, who won 7-6(3) 6-3 barely uttered a word all match, and told Amazon Prime afterwards: “I just tried to stay in the present moment. I know that he can raise his level immediately, especially when he breaks. At 4-3 (in the second set) if I serve worse there, he can get back into the match. I tried to stay calm somehow and think I’ve done a great job today.

“Today, I raised my level a bit. I tried to play a bit more aggressive. The conditions are a bit easier, it’s not as windy. I tried to stay close to the lines. I also served well in important moments. It can give me a lot of confidence for the next round.”

