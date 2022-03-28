If you impress Nick Kyrgios with a trick shot you must be doing something right.

Alexander Bublik wowed the Australian – and the rest of the tennis world – with an outrageous shot in his 6-3 6-2 defeat to Casper Ruud at the Miami Open.

At 4-0 down, Bubilk had a chance to get on the board as he was 40-0 up on his serve.

The game looked to be in the bag as Ruud sent a high forehand into the air that looked an easy put away at the net, but Bublik opted to do things a little differently.

Instead of smashing the ball away he turned the racquet around in his hands, crouched low and prodded the ball back with the racquet handle.

Ruud managed to get react and return it, but this time Bubilk smashed it away to clinch the game.

Bublik walked to his chair with a big grin on his face and slapped hands with Ruud as they passed.

“That’s crazy,” said on Kyrgios on Twitter when he saw the clip.

Ruud joked with Bubilk after the match that he would be a hit on social media “as always”.

Kyrgios was also involved in an amusing incident during his win over Fabio Fognini that sent him into the last 16.

Midway through the second set a fan yelled out “underarm serve” and Kyrgios duly obliged, only to send it into the net.

Fognini appeared to say “do it again” to his opponent, but Kyrgios opted for a regular serve on his next attempt.

The Australian will next face ninth seed Jannik Sinner as he aims to continue his impressive start to the season.

Kyrgios is 7-2 in singles in 2022 with his only defeats coming against world No.2 Daniil Medvedev and in-form Rafael Nadal.

“I am at peace with everything off the court,” he said at the Miami Open.

“I am in the right mindset. I’ve had the biggest pre-season ever. I’ve trained hard and in the best shape I’ve been in for a while. I’m in a better space with my family. I could put it down to a few things.

“I’ve been on tour for nine years. I know some weeks will be incredible and some will be shocking. I’m not on that rollercoaster life anymore where I really enjoy those highs and almost drown my sorrows with the lows. That’s healthier for me.

“I’ve been dealing with a lot of stuff over the last couple of years. But I’m not stressing much and just have been enjoying my tennis.”

