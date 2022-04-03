Rafa Nadal predicts that Carlos Alcaraz will go on to win "many more titles" following his triumph at the Miami Open.

By winning the event - Alcaraz beat Norwegian Casper Ruud in the final - the 18-year-old became the third-youngest winner of an ATP Masters 1000 event in the format's history, with the only men younger being Michael Chang and Nadal himself.

Nadal therefore is well qualified to comment on the potential of his up-and-coming compatriot, who will now enter the clay-court season - the surface he grew up on - as one of the favourites for the swing's main tournaments.

Writing in Spanish on his social media, Nadal said: "Many congratulations Carlitos for your HISTORIC win in Miami.

"It's the first of many more titles to come, I'm sure!"

Nadal also sent words of consolation to Ruud after a fine run on the American hard courts.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner said: "And congrats Casper for an amazing tournament and result. Great swing!!!"

Until last month, it was 35-year-old Nadal who had been the dominant figure on the men's tour this season following his wins at the Australian Open and in Acapulco, and a final appearance in Indian Wells

It promises to be some battle on the clay, with Nadal potentially able to return at the Madrid Masters in May.

