Tennis

'She is complete as a player' - Mats Wilander 'not surprised' at Iga Swiatek as No. 1 in waiting

'She is complete as a player' - Mats Wilander is 'not surprised' at Iga Swiatek being the No. 1 in waiting on the WTA Tour after the shock retirement of Ash Barty this week. Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

00:01:23, an hour ago