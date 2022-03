Tennis

Stefanos Tsitsipas notches milestone win in second round of the Miami Open

Credit: Amazon Prime. Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas has nailed the 50th Masters 1000 win of his career, defeating American J.J. Wolf6-4, 6-7, 6-1 in the second round of the Miami Open. Tsitsipas is just the 8th player born in 1990 or later to reach that milestone. The no.3 seed next play Australia's Alex De Minaur.

00:01:39, an hour ago