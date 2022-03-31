Tim Henman is backing Daniil Medvedev to make a "rapid" return to the top of the men’s world rankings after missing the chance to usurp Novak Djokovic at the Miami Open.

Former British No.1 Henman feels the fact the 2021 US Open winner has already topped the rankings will mean he can shrug off the disappointment quickly and is confident an improved showing on the clay this season will see him back where he wants to be sooner rather than later.

“In the context of that conversation, if Medvedev hadn’t already been No.1, then it is a big issue, but the fact he’s already been there – and yes, he’d rather be one than two – means I don’t think it’s such a big issue for Medvedev," said Henman on Amazon Prime.

“If you look at the ranking points coming up, because he played so poorly on clay last year, I think he will get back to one pretty rapidly, especially if Djokovic is only playing a curtailed schedule.”

Medvedev will start the clay season just 10 points behind Djokovic in the rankings.

Both are expected to play on clay for the first time in 2022 at the Monte-Carlo Masters, which begins on April 10.

Medvedev failed to produce his best tennis throughout the showdown with Hurkacz, who once again demonstrated his liking for the conditions in Miami.

The reigning champion held off his opponent’s late fightback in the first set and was the better player throughout the second as a flagging Medvedev was almost on his knees in the final stages, having called for the trainer due to stomach cramps.

“It’s very hot and humid out here. The nature of the match meant it was Medvedev having to work harder on his serve and from the back of the court,” said Henman. “After just over two hours he was certainly feeling the pain out there.

“All credit to Hurkacz for playing so well and making Medvedev work, that’s one of the reasons he came out on top.”

Former world No.5 Daniela Hantuchova added on Amazon: “We saw Daniil struggling here big time last year as well.

“Some players deal with humidity with more difficulty than others. It’s not comfortable out there. It’s not easy and it’s been a long hard-court season already.

“This pace of court forces Daniil to be more aggressive. He can’t absorb the opponents power as much. That takes extra effort as well.”

