Toni Nadal has likened Rafael Nadal’s semi-final clash with Carlos Alcaraz at Indian Wells to the first-ever ATP Tour final between Roger Federer and Nadal at the 2005 Miami Open.

The clash between Federer and Nadal in Miami was arguably the starting point for their historic rivalry.

Federer, who had been world No. 1 for over a year heading into the tournament, was pushed to the limit by an 18-year-old Nadal and was two points from defeat before prevailing 2-6 6-7(4) 7-6(5) 6-3 6-1.

It was the first of 24 finals that the pair have contested (Nadal leads the head to head 14–10) and the second of 40 matches on the ATP Tour (Nadal leads the head to head 24–16).

Federer’s post-match comments after their showdown in the 2005 Miami Open final were prescient.

“We’ll see a lot of him in the future. For me, it was a huge match because I know what a great player Rafa will be one day.

“I wasn’t surprised because I know how good he is. In every match I play I’m the hot favourite. When I lose sets, it seems crazy and today I saw the danger Nadal represents.”

Nadal had shocked Federer a year earlier in their first meeting at the Miami Open, winning 6-3 6-3.

The parallels with Alcaraz and Nadal are clear.

They met for the second time in the Indian Wells semi-finals and 18-year-old Alcaraz threatened an upset before losing 6-4 4-6 6-3 in an epic match.

Nadal’s words after the match were reminiscent of Federer’s towards him in 2005.

“I think he has all the ingredients to become an amazing champion.

“I didn't come to the match more nervous because I was playing a youngster. I treated it like I was playing against a top-eight player. In terms of level, that was my feeling.

“I don't have many doubts that he will be great. He is already, by the way.”

While Nadal’s clash against Alcaraz was more a clash of generations, with a 17-year age difference between the two Spaniards, the Miami Open final in 2005 was a sign that Nadal was nearly ready to establish himself as Federer's main rival. Just a few months later, Nadal beat Federer in the semi-finals of the French Open on his way to lifting his first Grand Slam title.

Rafael Nadal during the 2005 Miami Open final Image credit: Getty Images

Uncle Toni was on Nadal’s coaching team throughout his early career and says he was reminded of the 2005 Miami Open final when watching his nephew face Alcaraz in Indian Wells.

“With my clear eagerness to motivate him and give him confidence I repeatedly insisted on the difficulty that the match could pose for the Swiss, at that time No.1 one in the world,” he wrote in El Pais.

“Having to test yourself against a younger player who is being talked about as your possible successor always makes you uneasy.

“Roger felt the pressure that day and barely managed to prevail in a match that was settled in five sets.

“It is possible that this could have happened to Rafael as well. His opponent was not only younger, he was also from his own country and, most likely, his natural successor.”

Toni Nadal also agreed with the widely-held view that world No.16 Alcaraz will soon be one of the top players on the ATP Tour.

“Alcaraz's trajectory had been impeccable. He had been displaying all week a tennis of the highest level and getting rid of his rivals with astonishing authority.

“He arrived without giving up a single set and showing in each of his matches that constant progression that, almost certainly, I think will soon take him to the top of the world ranking.”

Alcaraz has a chance to move further up the rankings this week at the Miami Open. He is seeded 14th for the ATP 1000 event and will face either Marton Fucsovics or Carlos Giron in his opening match.

The French Open, where Nadal is looking to win a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title and reclaim the trophy from Novak Djokovic, starts on May 22.

Nadal was riding a 20-match winning streak before losing to Fritz and was looking to secure his fourth title of the season after winning the Australian Open, Mexican Open and Melbourne Summer Set.

Toni Nadal, who currently coaches world No.9 Felix Auger-Aliassime, thinks it would have potentially signalled a changing of the guard if his nephew had lost to Alcaraz in Indian Wells.

“As much as he [Nadal] has won so far this season, the tournament in Melbourne, the first Grand Slam of the year in an epic final, and in Acapulco, if he lost this match prior to the final of the first Masters 1000 of the year it would have meant entering a new terrain.

“It would have called into question whether the changeover that has been talked about (one with a historically significant record and a damaged body, the other fresh and with a great future ahead of him) had already materialised".

It may not have materialised yet, but as with Federer and Nadal in 2005, it seems like change is on the horizon.

