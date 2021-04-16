Dan Evans continued his fantastic week at the Monte-Carlo Masters as he came from a set down to beat David Goffin and reach the semi-finals.
The British No 1, who claimed one of the biggest wins of his career in the previous round by beating world No 1 Novak Djokovic, saw off Goffin 5-7 6-3 6-4 to reach the last four of a Masters 1000 event for the first time.
He will next face fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who was 7-5 up when his opponent Alejandro Davidovich Fokina retired.
Having won in straight sets against Djokovic, Evans, who also beat Miami Open champion Hubert Hurkacz in the second round, was pushed to nearly three hours by Goffin.
World No 33 Evans broke in the opening game of the match, but from 5-3 up lost four games in a row to drop the first set.
Evans responded positively in the second set, breaking in the third game and then saving two break points to go 4-2 ahead before forcing a deciding set.
Both players had chances in the third set as Goffin spurned three break points in the third game and Evans missed two opportunities to break at 3-2.
But the crucial moment came at 4-4 as Evans fended off four break points to hold, before taking his first match point in the next game.
The other quarter-finals are between Casper Ruud and Fabio Fognini, and Rafael Nadal and Andrey Rublev.
