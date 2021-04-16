Dan Evans continued his fantastic week at the Monte-Carlo Masters as he came from a set down to beat David Goffin and reach the semi-finals.

He will next face fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who was 7-5 up when his opponent Alejandro Davidovich Fokina retired.

ATP Monte Carlo Djokovic, Nadal talk positive but both face questions in Monte Carlo 12/04/2021 AT 09:39

World No 33 Evans broke in the opening game of the match, but from 5-3 up lost four games in a row to drop the first set.

Evans responded positively in the second set, breaking in the third game and then saving two break points to go 4-2 ahead before forcing a deciding set.

Both players had chances in the third set as Goffin spurned three break points in the third game and Evans missed two opportunities to break at 3-2.

But the crucial moment came at 4-4 as Evans fended off four break points to hold, before taking his first match point in the next game.

The other quarter-finals are between Casper Ruud and Fabio Fognini, and Rafael Nadal and Andrey Rublev.

Highlights: Evans causes huge shock with win over Djokovic in Monte Carlo

Roland-Garros French Open 2021 - How to watch Roland Garros and more key info 07/04/2021 AT 13:06