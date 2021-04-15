British number one Dan Evans pulled off the biggest win of his career by knocking Novak Djokovic out of the Monte Carlo Masters in the last 16.

The world number 33 stunned the 18-time Grand Slam champion in straight sets, winning 6-4 7-5 in Monaco.

Before this meeting, Evans had never beaten one of the so-called 'big three' of Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, and the result is even more remarkable given he only recorded his first clay win on the ATP Tour since 2017 this week.

Evans got off to a brilliant start, breaking Djokovic twice to go 3-0 up, before the world number one got a break back, and then levelled the match at 4-4.

It may have seemed inevitable then that the Serb would go on to continue his momentum, but Evans immediately broke again before holding serve to take the opening set.

Evans showed all of his fighting spirit in the second set, which started the same way as the first, only in favour of Djokovic who went 3-0 up. Again, though, Evans fought back to level at 3-3 and then got the crucial break to go 6-5 up.

He held his nerve serving for the match to become just the second British player ever to beat a world number one on a clay court.

"He kept me waiting at the start of the match in the changing rooms," Evans told Prime Video Sport.

That was a little annoying - I was ready to go from that, that got me a little extra fired up. That's why we roll the balls out, it's one against one and you have to see who wins, that's what I tell myself.

"He gave me some cheap ones today which he never normally does, so I was a little lucky there, but I'm just really happy with coming through.

"It was difficult to get to the net, I felt sometimes I was doing too much running but that's the price you've got to pay sometimes in those matches."

‘He has reached the summit!’ – Evans seals maiden ATP title with Auger-Aliassime win

