Dan Evans’ dream run at the Monte Carlo Masters came to an end as he was easily beaten by Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semi-finals.

The Brit had knocked out world number one Novak Djokovic and David Goffin en route to the last four, but could not spring another surprise as he went down 6-2 6-1 to the Greek fourth seed.

Prior to touching down in Monte Carlo, Evans had only won four matches on clay – a tally he matched with his memorable run.

Attention now turns to the rest of the clay-court season and ending his first-round hoodoo at the French Open.

Tsitsipas will meet Andrey Rublev, conqueror of 13-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal, or Casper Rudd in the final.

