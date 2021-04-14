Dan Evans is into the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters following a straight sets victory over Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz.
Evans triumphed against the 13th seed 6-4, 6-1 to set up a showdown with Novak Djokovic in round three.
The 30-year-old first broke the serve of his opponent in game nine of the first set before serving out the set to love.
ATP Monte Carlo
Evans ends four-year wait to win on clay at Monte Carlo
YESTERDAY AT 15:45
Evans then cruised through the second set and despite Hurkacz saving three match points, the Brit came through after losing just one game.
The victory continued something of a resurgence for the world number 33 who remarkably, had gone four years without a win on clay before arriving in Monaco.
With his last tour win on the surface coming back in 2017, Evans ended the four-match losing run with a hard-fought win over Dusan Lajovic 6-3 6-7 (11-13) 6-2 in round one.
Britain’s number one has now made it back-to-back victories after defeating Hurkacz but now faces the daunting task of Djokovic in the last 16 after the world number one beat Italian Jannik Sinner 6-4, 6-2.
ATP Monte Carlo
Medvedev withdraws from Monte Carlo after testing positive for Covid-19
YESTERDAY AT 09:12
ATP Monte Carlo
'I know what I have to do' - Why Federer will be working harder than ever
YESTERDAY AT 09:22