Dan Evans is into the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters following a straight sets victory over Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz.

Evans triumphed against the 13th seed 6-4, 6-1 to set up a showdown with Novak Djokovic in round three.

The 30-year-old first broke the serve of his opponent in game nine of the first set before serving out the set to love.

Evans then cruised through the second set and despite Hurkacz saving three match points, the Brit came through after losing just one game.

The victory continued something of a resurgence for the world number 33 who remarkably, had gone four years without a win on clay before arriving in Monaco.

With his last tour win on the surface coming back in 2017, Evans ended the four-match losing run with a hard-fought win over Dusan Lajovic 6-3 6-7 (11-13) 6-2 in round one.

Britain’s number one has now made it back-to-back victories after defeating Hurkacz but now faces the daunting task of Djokovic in the last 16 after the world number one beat Italian Jannik Sinner 6-4, 6-2.

