Monte Carlo Masters tennis 2021 - Novak Djokovic: Dan Evans defeat one of the worst I can remember

World number one Novak Djokovic called his performance in his shock defeat to British world number 33 Dan Evans in Monte Carlo on Thursday "one of the worst I can remember". Djokovic, two-time former champion in Monte Carlo, was unbeaten in 2021 before meeting the Briton but slumped to a 6-4, 7-5 defeat.

