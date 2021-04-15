Dan Evans, fresh from his stunning victory over Novak Djokovic at the Monte Carlo Masters, has fired back at 'disrespectful' rising Italian star Lorenzo Musetti.

It was a truly remarkable victory for the British number one, who had never before beaten one of the 'big three' of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Djokovic, and had not won a tour-level match on clay since 2017 before this week.

Musetti, who along with compatriot Jannik Sinner is one of the most exciting young talents in the men's game , had made strong remarks about the Brit.

"There are respectful experienced players on the court," Musetti said. "Others like Evans, they try to use my youth to (win) matches.

"But it’s all experience for me. Evans disrespected me. I don’t want to be treated like a young man."

In the wake of his fine win, Evans took the opportunity in his own post-match press conference to provide a stinging retort to 19-year-old.

"How he spoke last week was embarrassing," Evans said. "Let’s not talk about Musetti in my press conference.

"Last week he said some things in the Italian press about me that was disrespectful.

Musetti, if he apologises, I will answer. He’s a good tennis player, but he’s got no manners.

"He played very well last week. I wasn’t good enough. I didn’t take the match points. It’s just tennis. Yeah, he could do with learning some manners."

If Evans can come through his last-eight match against Belgium's David Goffin and his semi-final he could face 11-time champion in Monte Carlo, Rafael Nadal, who thrashed Grigor Dimitrov 6-1 6-1.

